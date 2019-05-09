Air Max ’97 is Falling Not Walking on new EP for DECISIONS

Featuring collaborations with TSVI and LOFT.

Air Max ‘97 is back with a new EP on his own imprint, DECISIONS.

Falling Not Walking features collaborations with TSVI and LOFT and, according to the label, was “written for dancefloors in his recently adopted UK home”. Listen to ‘Turgor’, which features “a Flea-like bassline engulfed in a manic vortex of snares”, now.

<a href="http://airmax97.bandcamp.com/album/falling-not-walking">Falling Not Walking by Air Max ’97</a>

The four-track project is the producer’s first release since his exceptional debut album, Nacre, which was released last year.

Falling Not Walking arrives on June 14 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit the producer’s killer FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Turgor’

02. ‘Paroxysm’ [Feat. TSVI]

03. ‘Xhrinicibles’ [Feat. LOFT]

04. ‘Falling Not Walking’

