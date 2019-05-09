Kassel Jaeger debuts on Latency with Le Lisse et le Strié

Electroacoustic experiments from the avant-garde composer.

Kassel Jaeger, aka French composer François J. Bonnet, arrives on Latency with a new LP.

Le Lisse et le Strié is a four-track exploration into the opposing concepts of ‘smooth’ and ‘striated’ (or ‘streaked’) as they apply to Bonnet’s experiments in electroacoustic composition. Listen to a new track, ‘Serpentine Mosaic’, now.

Under his Kassel Jaeger moniker Bonnet has collaborated with the likes of Stephen O’ Malley, Oren Ambarchi and Jim O’Rourke. He is also a writer, theoretician and the director of INA-GRM, or the Groupe de Recherches Musicales, “a unique laboratory for sonorous experimentations” that has been a pioneering force in the world of electroacoustic, acoustamatic and concrete music since 1958.

Le Lisse et le Strié is out now. Check out the cover art, which feature artwork from Lucie Stahl, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Serpentine Mosaic’

02. ‘Prismatic Haze’

03. ‘Ocelli for NVD’

04. ‘Mortes-Eaux’

