Twin Peaks: Limited Event Series soundtrack gets vinyl release

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.
The first of two albums featuring music from the third season.
Twin Peaks: Limited Event Series will be released on vinyl, this May via Death Waltz.
Featuring music from the third season of David Lynch’s iconic show Twin Peaks, the 2xLP includes tracks by Angelo Badalamenti, Johnny Jewel, David Lynch and Dean Hurley.
Available on “cherry pie splatter” and and “machine room grey” coloured vinyl, its cover boasts a die-cut red sleeve that reveals a scene from the show, echoing the artwork for the original Twin Peaks series 1 soundtrack reissue in 2016.
The 2xLP will be followed by a second double vinyl release collecting music from the second half of Twin Peaks this summer.
Head here for more info ahead of its May 9 release, check out the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
Side A:
01. ‘Twin Peaks Theme (Falling)’ – Angelo Badalamenti
02. ‘American Woman (David Lynch Remix)’ – Muddy Magnolias
03. ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme (Love Theme From Twin Peaks)’ – Angelo Badalamenti
04. ‘Accident / Farewell Theme’ – Angelo Badalamenti
05. ‘Grady Groove (feat. Grady Tate)’ – Angelo Badalamenti
Side B:
01. ‘Windswept (Reprise)’ – Johnny Jewel
02. ‘Dark Mood Woods / The Red Room’ – Angelo Badalamenti
03. ‘The Chair’ – Angelo Badalamenti
04. ‘Deer Meadow Shuffle’ – Angelo Badalamenti
Side C:
01. ‘Threnody For The Victims Of Hiroshima (with Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra)’ – Witold Rowicki/Krzysztof Penderecki
02. ‘Slow 30’s Room’ – David Lynch & Dean Hurley
03. ‘The Fireman’ – Angelo Badalamenti
Side D:
01. ‘Saturday (Instrumental)’ – Chromatics
02.’ Headless Chicken’ – Thought Gang (Angelo Badalamenti & David Lynch)
03. ‘Night’ – Angelo Badalamenti
04. ‘Heartbreaking’ – Angelo Badalamenti
05. ‘Audrey’s Dance’ – Angelo Badalamenti
0 6. ‘Dark Space Low’ – Angelo Badalamenti
