Listen to a noisy modular synth jam, ‘Behind Mirror’, now.

Powell’s Diagonal Records and black metal label Ritual Productions have teamed up for the debut release of Japanese artist Viviankrist, Cross Modulation.

Formerly a member of doom metal outfit Gallhammer, Viviankrist, aka Eri Isaka Fuzz-Kristiansen, began work on the album by trying to make noise tracks with her bass guitar. “It didn’t go well” she explains, “so I just gave up and picked up my husband’s old synthesizers, a Korg MS-10 and Micro Korg, instead.”

“I love synthesizers,” the artist continues, “how the sound and the brain interact with each other. I wanted to try

to make little percussive and distorted harmonies, psychedelic songs with layers of improvisations.”

Cross Modulation will be released on June 7 via Diagonal Records and Ritual Productions. Check out the album artwork below.

