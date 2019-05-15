трип to release debut album from PTU, Am I Who I Am

Listen to a frenetic new track, ‘Over’, now.

PTU, aka producers Alina Izolenta and Kamil Ea, will release their debut album on Nina Kraviz’s label трип.

Am I Who I Am features the duo’s jagged take on techno and IDM and is the distillation of over a decade of “delving into the strangest depths of analog hardware and jamming on obscure synths.” Listen to a frenetic new track, ‘Over’, now.

The album follows the excellent 2017 EP, A Broken Clock Is Right Twice A Day, as well as appearances on two трип concept albums, When I was 14 and Happy new year! We wish you happiness!.

Am I Who I Am arrives on June 17. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Doc 22’

A2. ‘Pursuit Of A Shadow’

A3. ‘Castor And Pollux’

B1. ‘After Cities’

B2. ‘Former Me’

B3. ‘How Does It Feel’

C1. ‘Over’

C2. ‘Copper Mines, new Machines and The Future Conspiracy’

C3. ‘Which Word Is The Coldest’

D1. ‘Sirocco’

D2. ‘Skyscript’

D3. ‘I Heard You Breathe’

