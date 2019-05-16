Listen to Burial remix Luke Slater’s 1997 track ‘Love’

As well as a mix featuring Lucy, Silent Servant, Planetary Assault Systems and more.

Last month it was announced that Burial had taken a stab at remixing Luke Slater’s 1997 track ‘Love’.

You can now finally hear the remix, as well as mix of snippets from remixes by Marcel Dettmann, Lucy, Scuba, Silent Servant, as well as Slater himself under his The 7th Plain and Planetary Assault systems aliases.

Slater spoke to Mary Anne Hobbs on her 6MUSIC show about the collaboration: “Originally I hooked up with Burial over tea and cake in a cafe in London and we talked about quite a few things. I knew he was a fan of the track ‘Love’ and he was really up for doing a remix.”

“When we got the remix through I just remember sitting down and I was mesmerized beyond belief at this piece of music… It was so overwhelming – even tearful… such a work of art.”

On a side note, we have it on good authority that it was our 2012 interview with Burial that alerted Slater to the producer’s fondness for ‘Love’ in the first place. The more you know.

