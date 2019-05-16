Jung An Tagen returns to Editions Mego with Proxy States

Listen to a mind-bending collision of two tracks from the album now.

Extreme computer musician Jung An Tagen is back on Editions Mego with his third album for the experimental Austrian imprint.

Proxy States is described by the label as “techno evolving into another realm”, and combines the artist’s oblique approach to electronic composition with some of the repetitive, club-focused structures of techno. Listen to a mind-bending collision of two tracks from the album, ‘Instructions for a Sound Machine’ and ‘Wreath Products (F#, G#)’, now.

The central arc of the new album consists of a suite of four compositions that feature a 16 against 17 polyrhythmic synth line that incrementally scales up in key at the midpoint of each track. Heady stuff indeed.

Proxy States arrives on June 21 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Spill (False)’

02. ‘Instructions for a Sound Machine’

03. ‘Wreath Products (C#, D#)’

04. ‘Wreath Products (D#, F#)’

05. ‘Wreath Products (F#, G#)’

06. ‘Wreath Products (G#)’

07. ‘Compressions in a Chamber of Hard Light’

08. ‘Deviant’

