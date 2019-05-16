Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Alongside audio-visual installations, lectures and film screenings.

A new multi-disciplinary festival called Kaleidoscope Manifesto is launching in Paris on May 17, with a musical line-up curated by The Vinyl Factory.

Centred around the theme of collaboration, Kaleidoscope Manifesto will take place at Lafayette Anticipations, presented with support by The Vinyl Factory, MUUTO, and Mama Shelter.

Three installations will be shown in the space: Virgil Abloh’s 12-Inch Voices, Young Girl Reading Group’s Sulk III and Cali Thornhill Dewitt’s Disaster Exercise.

Running across three days, Kaleidoscope Manifesto will also include live performances from Kelsey Lu, Yussef Dayes and Amnesia Scanner, as well as film screenings and lectures.

All of the weekend’s activities are free, with the exception of the concerts.

Head here for tickets, and check out the full listings below.

Friday, May 17

Live Performance: 8–9.30 pm Kelsey Lu

Film: 2-8pm Curated by Videoclub

Lecture: 4.30-6pm Co-Ideology: Perks and Problems of Sharing

Saturday, May 18

Film: 2-8pm Curated by Le Cinéma Club

Live Performance: 8–9.30 pm Amnesia Scanner

Lecture: 4.30-6pm Images On The Move: Between Art and Cinema

Sunday, May 19

Live Performance: 8–9.30 pm Yussef Days

Film: 2-8pm Curated by Black Radical Imagination

Lecture: 4.30-6pm The Sonic Eye: A New Intermedia Avant Garde

Address:

Lafayette Anticipations

9 rue du Plâtre

75004 Paris, France

+33 1 57 40 64 17

