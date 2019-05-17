Listen to Tyler, The Creator’s new album, IGOR

Featuring Kali Uchis, Frank Ocean, Kanye West and more.

Tyler, The Creator’s follow-up to 2017’s Scum Fuck Flower Boy is here.

IGOR arrives with a host of stellar guest appearances, including Kali Uchis, Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Devonté Hynes, A$AP Rocky, Santigold, Ceelo Green, Charlie Wilson and more. All the songs on the album were written, arranged and produced by Tyler.

In a tweet posted minutes before the album’s release, the rapper wrote: “Don’t go into this expecting a rap album. Don’t go into this expecting any album.”

IGOR is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘IGOR’S THEME’ [Feat. Kali Uchis]

02. ‘EARFQUAKE’ [Feat. Charlie Wilson, Devonté Hynes & Playboi Carti]

03. ‘I THINK’

04. ‘EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM YOU END UP CHASING’ [Feat. Jerrod Carmichael]

05. ‘RUNNING OUT OF TIME’ [Feat. Frank Ocean]

06. ‘NEW MAGIC WAND’ [Feat. A$AP Rocky & Santigold]

07. ‘A BOY IS A GUN’

08. ‘PUPPET’ [Feat. Kanye West]

09. ‘WHAT’S GOOD’

10. ‘GONE, GONE/THANK YOU’ [Feat. Ceelo Green]

11. ‘I DON’T LOVE YOU ANYMORE’

12. ‘ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?’

Read next: The Rap Round-up – April 2019