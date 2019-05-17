NTS Radio and Adidas team up for Don’t Assume capsule collection

Modeled by Kelsey Lu, Lee Scratch Perry, Ms Carrie Stacks and more.

NTS Radio has teamed up with sportswear giant Adidas for a football-inspired capsule collection.

The collection’s eight pieces consist of tracksuits, goalkeeper jerseys, shorts and a hoodie. NTS has enlisted residents, friends and family to model the collection, including Kelsey Lu, Lee Scratch Perry, Ms Carrie Stacks, Anu, James Massiah and more.

Each artist will present a one-off ‘Don’t Assume’ radio show live on NTS, which is described by the station as “a chance to play out different styles of music than what they’re usually known for”. See below for the full timetable.

The Don’t Assume capsule collection will release in Adidas Originals stores, online and through NTS distribution on May 25.

NTS Don’t Assume shows:

Anu / 11am BST May 25

James Massiah / 11am BST May 23

Kedr Livanskiy / 11am BST May 24

Kelsey Lu / 3pm BST May 20

Lee Scratch Perry / 12pm BST May 21

Ms Carrie Stacks / 11am BST May 22

Tomasa Del Real / 12pm BST May 28

Vegyn / 10pm BST May 26

