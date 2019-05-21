Topology Of Sirens is the debut feature film from Jonathan Davies.

Sarah Davachi, Alex Zhang Hungtai and Will Oldham are set to star in Topology Of Sirens, a “magical realist mystery” film that explores the worlds of experimental and early music.

The film, which is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo, will be the debut feature of musician and filmmaker Jonathan Davis and is influenced by international art house cinema, ’90s PC mystery games like Myst and Monkey Island, as well as Davis’s own experiences performing experimental music.

The film follows a woman called Cas, portrayed by filmmaker Courtney Stephens, who moves into a new home only to discover a hurdy-gurdy containing a hidden collection of microcassette tapes.

Oldham stars as a conspiracy theorist landscaper “who emanates from another time”. He joins Davachi and Hungtai in the cast, who will not only star in the film, but also contribute musical performances that will be woven into the film’s narrative.

Jonathan Davies is aiming to raise $30,000 to help fund the development of Topology Of Sirens. Backers can donate between $5 and $5,000 for a variety of rewards.

If successful, Topology Of Sirens is expected to start filming this summer. As with all crowdfunding campaigns, backers should be aware that projects and rewards are subject to delays or cancellation.

