The Golden Filter channel EBM and post-punk on new album, Autonomy

Hear its stripped-back title track now.

The Golden Filter are releasing a new album called Autonomy, on red vinyl, this July via their own 4GN3S imprint.

Comprised of Penelope Trappes and Stephen Hindman, the duo created Autonomy from their studio in Peckham, “conjuring dystopian synthscapes, EBM, post-punk, motoric electro and minimal wave.”

Autonomy follows Penelope’s album Penelope Two on Houndstooth as well as her ‘Carry Me’ single and The Golden Filter’s Unselected Works trilogy, released in 2014 via The Vinyl Factory.

Head here for more info ahead of Autonomy’s July 5 release, check out the cover art and tracklist below, as well as Penelope Trappes’ Against The Clock session, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Downturn’

02. ‘Coercion’

03. ‘Electric Light’

04. ‘Autonomy’

05. ‘U O K’

06. ‘Infinity’

07. ‘Wisdom’

08. ‘New Politik’

09. ‘All The Queens’

