Idris Elba to release mixtape inspired by directorial debut YARDIE

Idris Elba has announced a mixtape inspired by his film YARDIE, which was released last year.

The YARDIE Mixtape features contributions from artists including Elba himself, Mala, Zed Bias, Newham Generals and more. Listen to Newham Generals’ ‘King Fox’, named after the gangster character played by Sheldon Shepherd, now.

“Making a film as director allowed me, for the first time, to influence the music, in this case reggae”, explains Elba. “So this mixtape is the aftershock of YARDIE, a collection of tunes that extends my love affair with the film. It was a true collaboration and everyone on the tape could relate to YARDIE.”

Idris Elba Presents: The YARDIE Mixtape drops on June 21 on Elba’s own 7WALLACE imprint. Check out the full tracklist and trailer for the film below.

Tracklist:

01. Cadenza – ‘Teapot’ feat. Prynce Mini

02. Toddla T x Chip – ‘Yard’

03. Newham Generals – ‘King Fox’

04. Kouslin feat. Logan – ‘Weh Mi Come From’

05. Idris Elba – ‘Stand By Me’ feat. Kranium & Tanika

06. Breakage – ‘Stannup’

07. Zed Bias – ‘Duppy’ feat. King Fox

08. Mala – ‘Choose The Right Path’

09. Crooked Man – ‘Yardie Skank’ feat. Farai

10. Idris Elba – ’Stand By Me’ feat. Kranium & Tanika (Dennis Bovell Dub)

