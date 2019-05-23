Sought-after Sonic Youth live album Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 to be released

By , May 23 2019
Battery Park

Photograph by: Press

Listen to a live version of  ‘Bull In The Heather’ now.

Sonic Youth’s sought-after live album Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 is being released on June 7 via Matador.

Previously only available as a bonus item in 2009 that accompanied the release of The Eternal, the live album will now be available to stream and download. Listen to a live version of  ‘Bull In The Heather’ now.

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘She Is Not Alone’
02. ‘The Sprawl’
03. ‘World Looks Red’
04. ‘Jams Run Free’
05. ‘Hey Joni’
06. ‘The Wonder’
07. ‘Hyperstation’
08. ‘Bull In The Heather’
09. ‘100%’
10. ‘Making The Nature Scene’

