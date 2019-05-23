Listen to a live version of ‘Bull In The Heather’ now.

Sonic Youth’s sought-after live album Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 is being released on June 7 via Matador.

Previously only available as a bonus item in 2009 that accompanied the release of The Eternal, the live album will now be available to stream and download. Listen to a live version of ‘Bull In The Heather’ now.

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘She Is Not Alone’

02. ‘The Sprawl’

03. ‘World Looks Red’

04. ‘Jams Run Free’

05. ‘Hey Joni’

06. ‘The Wonder’

07. ‘Hyperstation’

08. ‘Bull In The Heather’

09. ‘100%’

10. ‘Making The Nature Scene’

