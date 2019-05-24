Listen to the debut album from The Internet’s Steve Lacy, Apollo XXI

By , May 24 2019
Apollo XXI

Photograph by: Alan Lear

Watch the steamy video for ‘Outro Freestyle’ now.

Steve Lacy’s debut album, Apollo XXI, is out now.

The 12-track full-length follows the release of singles ‘N Side’ and ‘Outro Freestyle’ – watch the steamy video for the latter track now.

The album is Lacy’s first full-length release since 2017’s excellent Steve Lacy’s Demo. Earlier this year he featured on two tracks on Vampire Weekend’s Father Of The Bride.

Check out the album artwork, and stream Apollo XXI in full, below.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – April 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Listen to Flying Lotus’s first album in five years, Flamagra

May 24 2019

Listen to Flying Lotus's first album in five years, Flamagra
GILA delivers destructive art-trap on Trench Tones EP

May 24 2019

GILA delivers destructive art-trap on Trench Tones EP

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+