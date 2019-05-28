Datach’i returns to Venetian Snares’ Timesig label with new album, Bones

A tribute to the LA-based artist’s late father.

IDM veteran Datach’i will return to Venetian SnaresTimesig label (a sublabel of Planet Mu) with a new album on July 27.

Bones is Joseph Fraioli’s second for the imprint after 2016’s System, and was once again recorded with the LA-based artist’s custom-built Eurorack modular system. The album was recorded shortly after the death of Fraioli’s father, who partially inspired the sound of the record.

“Whilst he was sick with cancer I bought him a guitar as he wanted to learn how to play, just to have something to do while he was getting treated,” Fraioli explains.

Datach'i - Bones

“After he passed away my mother gave me the guitar to have as a sort of memory of him. I had the idea to record some sounds and music on the guitar and load it onto granular sample players on the modular synth so I could make new music from those sounds as a sort of tribute to my dad.”

Bones will be available on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and the first 500 people to pre-order the record from Bandcamp will receive a 19-track bonus CD. Fraioli is also giving away the same type of Tiptop Audio One module together with a datacard with the samples he used on the album with one randomly selected pre-order.

Listen to ‘Rockledge 3A below’.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Akemies’
02. ‘Rhys’
03. ‘Motion In The Living Room’
04. ‘Rockledge 3A’
05. ‘Saiph’
06. ‘Antumalal’
07. ‘Undimension’
08. ‘Drone Maze’
09. ‘Wand’
10. ‘4X1’
11. ‘Saugerties Road’
12. ‘Arrivals’

