Terraforma completes 2019 program with Efdemin, Sote and Izabel

Milan’s foremost sustainable experimental music festival puts the finishing touches on an exceptional lineup.

Efdemin & Marco Shuttle, Sote and Izabel are among the final artists to be added to the bill for this year’s edition of Terraforma.

They will join Laurie Anderson, Juliana Huxtable, Kelman Duran, Mica Levi, Caterina Barbieri and others at Villa Arconati, Milan from July 5 – 7.

Other announcements include the Kiosque à Musique, a stage designed to amplify the sounds of nature built from all natural materials, C-ALPHABETIC FALLS, a residency from artist Francesco Cavaliere that will feature lectures, storytellings and “alphabetic waterfalls shaded from the sun”, as well as a talk from plant neurobiologist Stefano Mancuso.

The remaining tickets for Terraforma 2019 can be purchased here. For more information, head over to the Terraforma Facebook event, or the Terraforma website.

Check out the full lineup and watch Efdemin’s Against The Clock session, below.

Terraforma lineup:

Søte pres. Parallel Persia

Marco Shuttle & Efdemin

Paquita Gordon

Izabel

Marylou

Walter Prati & Ricciarda Belgiojoso

Monolake

Vladimir Ivkovic

Renick Bell

Sir Richard Bishop

STILL

Ramzi

Donato Dozzy

RP Boo

Kelman Duran

Buttechno

Stargate (Lorenzo Senni)

Juliana Huxtable

Laurie Anderson

Mica Levi

Caterina Barbieri

DJ Stingray

Daniel Higgs

Bambounou

