Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird’s daughter dies aged 24

She died on May 8.

Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird’s daughter, Mazy Mina Topley-Bird, has died at the age of 24.

Both artists have given statements to Pitchfork. Martina Topley-Bird wrote: “Sweet baby, life won’t be the same without you”, while Tricky said:

“I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all. It feels like I’m in a world that doesn’t exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again. No words or text can really explain—my soul feels empty.

Mazy Mina, my daughter, had two names—some people called her Mazy, some people called her Mina. She had an amazing talent for singing and songwriting; songs which will be finished and heard.

Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven’t had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now—people will hear your voice and songs.

All my heart—what’s left of it.

Love you Mazy Mina, Dad.”

As a tribute to his daughter, Tricky has shared the song ‘When You Go’, which she recorded in 2013.