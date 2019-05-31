Jon Mueller blends gongs with Indian classical vocal techniques on Canto

Watch the hypnotic visuals for a new track, ‘Flame’, now.

Death Blues and Volcano Choir percussionist Jon Mueller is back with a new album.

Canto is comprised of three compositions for gong, voice and percussion, ‘Oil’, ‘Wick’ and ‘Flame’. The record sees Mueller employing classical Indian vocal techniques developed through study with New York-based minimal composers LaMonte Young and Marian Zazeela. Check out a hypnotic video from Kaveh Soofi for the track ‘Flame’ now.

The project marks a shift away from the more percussive aspects of his previous work, as he explains: “The driving energy of drums is replaced by deep contemplation and wonder, questions, confusion, darkness and ultimately, calm.”

Canto arrives on June 7 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art below.

