Pierre Bastien plays with sound sculptures on Tinkle Twang ‘n Tootle

French composer and inventor Pierre Bastien will debut on Marionette with a new album.

Tinkle Twang ‘n Tootle features mechanical sound sculptures designed by Bastien, including instruments powered by belt-motors and a kundi harp played using strips of paper attached to a fan.

Bastien started making music with machines in the late ’80s. He has put out three albums on Aphex Twin’s Rephlex imprint and released Blue As An Orange on Morphine Records in 2015.

Tinkle Twang ‘n Tootle will be available on vinyl and digital formats via Marionette on June 21. Check out the artwork below.

