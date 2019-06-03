Primavera Sound to launch Los Angeles edition in 2020

It will take place at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Primavera Sound is coming to Los Angeles next year.

The first edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles will be co-hosted by Live Nation and will take place on September 19 & 20 in 2020 at the LA State Historic Park. The lineup will be announced later this year and early bird tickets go on sale this Friday (June 7).

Primavera Sound Barcelona took place over the weekend, while its Porto edition takes place from June 6-8.

