Metrist returns to Timedance with a new EP, Pollen Pt. 1

By , Jun 4 2019
Metrist

Photograph by: Press

The first of a trilogy of releases on Batu’s imprint.

Following his contribution to the label’s second-ever release as L.SAE, Brighton-based producer Joseph Higgins will return to Timedance under his Metrist moniker.

Pollen Pt. 1 is the first of a trilogy of records set for release on the Bristol imprint, combining “rudeboi electro swagger, off-kilter vocal chops and imaginative grooves”.

Pollen Pt. 1 drops on June 21 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist, and re-visit Metrist’s live ATC session, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘OL Face You Got’
02. ‘Qaqq Ata’
03. ‘OB Lopes’
04. ‘Closer The TV’

