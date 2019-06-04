Someone recreated Berghain in Minecraft

Sadly, there’s no virtual Marcel Dettmann.

If you’ve never made it past the bouncers at Berghain, you can now take a virtual tour of the Berlin club – in Minecraft.

As CDM notes, the “strangely accurate” recreation of the club (which was originally posted to the r/techno subreddit) features toilets, coat check, Berghain, Säule and Panorama Bar dancefloors and even a queue.

As photography and filming are strictly forbidden in the club, it’s likely that this version of Berghain has largely been created from memory – the creator even highlights places they’ve never seen or can’t accurately recall. If you’re curious though, you should probably check it out before it inevitably disappears.

