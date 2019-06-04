(Sandy) Alex G announces new album, House of Sugar

Watch the nostalgic video for a new track, ‘Gretel’, now.

Avant-rock prodigy (Sandy) Alex G is back with a new album, House Of Sugar.

The follow-up to his excellent 2017 album Rocket sees the artist otherwise known as Alex Giannascoli working closely with Jacob Portrait, who contributed to both Rocket and 2015’s Beach Music. Sandy (Alex G) has shared the album’s first single, ‘Gretel’ – listen below.

House of Sugar arrives via Domino on September 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Walk Away’

02. ‘Hope’

03. ‘Southern Sky’

04. ‘Gretel’

05. ‘Taking’

06. ‘Near’

07. ‘Project 2’

08. ‘Bad Man’

09. ‘Sugar’

10. ‘In My Arms’

11. ‘Cow’

12. ‘Crime’

13. ‘SugarHouse (Live)’

