Channel Tres fuses deep house and West Coast rap on Black Moses

By , Jun 5 2019
Black Moses

Photograph by: Devyn Galindo

“‘Sexy Black Timberlake’ is me being objectified as a sex object for my skin color.”

Channel Tres returns to Godmode with Black Moses, which follows on from last year’s Channel Tres with a slick fusion of shuffling deep house and steamy West Coast rap.

‘Sexy Black Timberlake’ sees the Compton-born artist addressing issues of sexual objectification: “As a black male, I’ve experienced being vilified or objectified depending on what I was wearing or what I was doing”, he explains. “‘Sexy Black Timberlake’ is me being objectified as a sex object for my skin color.”

Black Moses is out on August 2.

Read next: Channel Tres’ blend of G-Funk and minimal house is the rap risk we’ve been waiting for

