Featuring John Also Bennett, Mary Lattimore and more.

Jefre Cantu-Ledesma is back on Mexican Summer with a new album with Tracing Back The Radiance. The new album marks a departure from the more pop-influenced material that featured on his 2017 album On the Echoing Green, and instead sees the artist drawing from musique concrète to explore a more abstract and meditative sound.

<a href="http://jefrecantu-ledesma.bandcamp.com/album/tracing-back-the-radiance">Tracing Back The Radiance by Jefre Cantu-Ledesma</a>

It features contributions from a variety of contemporary avant-garde musicians, including John Also Bennett, Marilu Donavan, Chuck Johnson, Gregg Kowalsky, Mary Lattimore, David Moore, Meara O’Reilly, Jonathan Sielaff, Roger Tellier Craig, and Christopher Tignor.

Tracing Back The Radiance arrives on July 12 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Palace Of Time’

02. ‘Joy’

03. ‘Tracing Back The Radiance’

Read next: Remembering Paul Clipson, the filmmaker who brought the music of Grouper and Jefre Cantu-Ledesma to life