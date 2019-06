The first single from Florentino’s forthcoming EP, Ilimitado.

Latin club producer Florentino and funk proibidão pioneer MC Bin Laden come together on ‘Na Fuga’, a glorious collision of baile funk and grime – listen below.

The track is taken from Florentino’s forthcoming EP for Mixpak, Ilimitado, which is set for release in July.

‘Na Fuga’, featuring Mc Bin Laden and Mc Buzzz, is out now.

