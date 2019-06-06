Prison Religion soundtrack the coming armageddon on BEACHHEAD

Listen to two new tracks, featuring Rabit and Eartheater, now.

Noise-rap duo Prison Religion are back with a new album.

BEACHHEAD sees False Prpht and Poozy developing the avant-club meets hardcore-rap sound we were first introduced to on their debut O FUCC IM ON THE WRONG PLANET.

The duo have released two tracks ahead of the album’s release, ‘CANDY’, featuring Halcyon Veil boss Rabit, and ‘xNT NFC / B.O.O.T.’, a collaboration with fellow experimental noise-maker Eartheater.

Last year Prison Religion debuted on Halcyon Veil with RESONANCE IN EXOPLANETARY HYBRIDIZATION, a remix album featuring contributions from FACT favorites Swan Meat, Lee Gamble, Bonaventure and Endgame.

BEACHHEAD drops in July.

Read next: All Play and No Work – How Moby’s bestselling album damaged electronic music