Frank Ocean collaborator Vegyn drops 71-track mixtape, Text While Driving If You Want To Meet God!

By , Jun 6 2019
Vegyn

An hour and a half of laid-back, off-kilter beats.

Vegyn, the mastermind behind PLZ Make It Ruins and frequent Frank Ocean collaborator, has just dropped an 71-track mixtape called Text While Driving If You Want To Meet God! Stream the whole thing below.

Vegyn launched PLZ Make It Ruins in 2014 and since then has released music by ARTHUR, Zoee, ERSATZ and Lil Sko, contributed production to both Endless and Blonde and hosted Frank Ocean’s Beats 1 radio show, blonded RADIO.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – May 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Balamii Radio showcases leftfield drill and French trap on The Gelato Tape

Jan 29 2019

Balamii showcases leftfield drill and French trap on The Gelato...
Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator get reworked by patten on RE-EDITS vol 9

Nov 22 2018

Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator get reworked by patten on...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+