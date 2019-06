Stream the whole thing now.

Future is back with his second release of 2019. Save Me sees the Atlanta rapper returning to well-trod territory, detailing his struggles with love, drugs and relationships over seven tracks. Stream the whole thing below.

Earlier this year Future released Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD, which featured Young Thug, Travis Scott and Gunna. Save Me is out now, check out the cover art below.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – May 2019