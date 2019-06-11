Gafacci experiments with lo-fi afrobeats on Tash BNM

Listen to ‘Like Water’, a new track featuring Amaarae, now.

Ghanaian producer and DJ Gafacci’s new EP Tash BNM sees the producer blending minimal afrobeats with lo-fi sounds. Lead track ‘Like Water’ features New York-born R&B singer Amaarae lending her vocals to a lilting afrobeat ballad.

<a href="http://gafacci.bandcamp.com/album/tash-bnm-ep">Tash BNM EP by Gafacci</a>

Gafacci has collaborated with fellow Accra-born artist Bryte and genre-hopping producer Mina. Earlier this year he released an afrobeat edit collection DANCEFLOOR PACK, which includes remixes of tracks by Rae Sremmurd, Mala and Crystal Waters. His debut EP Ahunda was released last year.

Tash BNM arrives on July 11 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and check out Amaarae’s Against The Clock session, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Afro Lofi’ [Feat Chefbanku & Nii Quaye]

02. ‘Like Water’ [Feat Amaarae]

03. ‘Lavapies to Labadi’ [Feat Kyekyeku]

04. ‘Same Vibe’ [Feat Tinuke & Lazee] (Clean)

05. ‘Same Vibe’ [Feat Tinuke & Lazee] (Explicit)

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from May 2019