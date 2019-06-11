The first release from supərpawərz, a new contemporary electronic music label from Brussels.

Producer Metome has enlisted Total Freedom and Renick Bell to remix tracks from his forthcoming EP, Shibboleth.

Listen to Renick Bell’s frenetic take on ‘Exotic’, which takes the skeletal synth stabs and choppy vocal cuts of the original and bends them into a generative club belter.

Metome is an electronic artist based in Osaka who has been producing since 2013. His genre-spanning club constructions draw from pop music, grime and even nu-jazz.

Shibboleth is out on June 14. Check out the cover art, which was designed by Oliver van der Lugt (aka Air Max 97) and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Itch Shopping’

02. ‘Exotic’

03. ‘Lady Mondegreen’

04. ‘Gumball’

05. ‘Little Women’

06. ’50 Minutes’

07. ‘Gumball (Total Freedom Remix)’

08. ‘Exotic (Renick Bell Remix)’

