Speaker Music to perform live at HECHA / 做 pop-up in Brooklyn

The brand behind the ‘Make Techno Black Again’ campaign.

Media theorist and producer DeForrest Brown Jr., aka Speaker Music, will debut a new live performance at a four-day pop-up from gender-flexible apparel line HECHA / 做.

Taking place at Refuge Arts in Brooklyn from June 20 – 23, the collaborative event will feature a clothes swap, visual art, live music and movement performances, workshops and a panel discussion. Speaker Music will debut On Bloodthirst and Jungle Fever, a collaboration with philosopher Ariel Valdez and artist Catalina Cavelight.

The pop-up will host additional live musical performances from naano tani vs baitong.systemes, perrX and vveiss, as well as a panel discussion with Jasmine Infiniti, DeForrest Brown Jr., Lust sick puppy and more, moderated by Pauli Cakes and She Marley of the DisCakes collective.

Last year HECHA / 做 teamed up with creative agency Grit to launch the ‘Make Techno Black Again’ campaign, which celebrated techno’s roots in Detroit with a specially designed hat and a mix from DeForrest Brown Jr.

For more information about the HECHA / 做 group pop-up, check out the Facebook event here.

