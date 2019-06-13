Low Jack drops anti-nuke dancehall project Jingles du Lieu-dit

By , Jun 13 2019
Low Jack

Photograph by: Press

Inspired by radio jingles, YouTube dembow mixes and sound effects.

Low Jack’s follow-up to his excellent Riddims du Lieu-Dit EP is a six-track mutant dancehall project with an anti-nuclear message, Jingles du Lieu-dit.

Inspired in equal part by radio jingles, YouTube dembow mixes and sound effects, the record is the latest example of the French producer’s alternative approach to dancehall and reggaeton.

This unique sound has been developed via Low Jack’s highly sought-after Les Disques De La Bretagne series, which includes essential releases from Clara!, Iueke and Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, his collaborative dark dub project with Vatican Shadow’s Dominick Fernow.

Jingles du Lieu-dit is out now via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

 

Tracklist: 

01. ‘Shell’
02. ‘More Speed’
03. ‘Dinner’
04. ‘Lasers’
05. ‘Find Them’
06. ‘Wheel’

