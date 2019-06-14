Listen to Snaxx, the new beat-tape inspired album from MNDSGN

“Albums should be proper meals, but every now and then a snack can really hold you over.”

MNDSGN returned to Stones Throw today with his latest beat-tape inspired project Snaxx, the follow-up to a tape of remixes the producer shared last year (Snax).

The tapes are the product of the producer’s decision to share tracks not intended for release with the public. “I think of all the posthumous Dilla leaks, and how I’ve always been just as, if not more inspired by the stuff that was never supposed to come out” explains MNDSGN. “Albums should be proper meals, but every now and then a snack can really hold you over.”

Snaxx is out today. Check out the album artwork and tracklist, and re-visit the producer’s classic Against The Clock session, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Comethru’

02. ‘Spreads’

03. ‘Papayaberry’

04. ‘Hydration Station’

05. ‘Browneez’

06. ‘Sumdim’

07. ‘Over Ez’

08. ‘Deviled Eggs’

09. ‘Cashoos’

10. ‘Slappppp’

11. ‘Chips’ [feat. Jon Bap]

12. ‘Unnecessary’

13. ‘Snaxx w U’ [feat. Asal Hazel]

14. ‘Ggardenn’ [feat. Pink Siifu]

