Previously unheard Miles Davis album Rubberband set for release

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

The shelved 1985 LP gets its first airing.

Miles Davis’ previously unheard Rubberband album is set for its first ever release, via Rhino / Warner Bros. Records this September.

Recorded in October 1985 following Davis’ split from Columbia Records, the album marked another radical shift in direction for the trumpet player, enlisting musicians from across the funk and soul spectrum. It was even due to feature vocalists Al Jarreau and Chaka Khan.

Originally produced by Randy Hall and Zane Giles, and engineered by Reggie Dozier, brother of Motown legend Lamont Dozier, Rubberband was finished off by Davis’ nephew Vince Wilburn Jr., who also played on the initial sessions.

The finished edition now also features new vocals recorded by Lalah Hathaway and Ledisi, and follows the release of a four-track Rubberband EP for Record Store Day last year.

Miles Davis Rubberband is released on September 6. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rubberband Of Life’ [Feat. Ledisi]

02. ‘This Is It’

03. ‘Paradise’

04. ‘So Emotional'[Feat. Lalah Hathaway]

05. ‘Give It Up’

06. ‘Maze’

07. ‘Carnival Time’

08. ‘I Love What We Make Together’ [Feat. Randy Hall]

09. ‘See I See’

10. ‘Echoes In Time/The Wrinkle’

11. ‘Rubberband’

