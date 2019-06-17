Aggromance dances through the dystopia on debut album Turbera

The latest excursion into the South American global dance continuum.

Aggromance, a key member and resident DJ of the forward-thinking Argentine club imprint HiedraH Club de Baile, is releasing his debut album later this month.

The record’s first single ‘Almadura’, which recently featured in Tayhana’s killer FACT mix, blends skeletal trance and clattering dembow to thrilling effect.

<a href="http://hiedrah.bandcamp.com/album/turbera">Turbera by Aggromance</a>

HiedraH is a queer club collective that was founded in 2013 in Buenos Aires by Yban López Ratto, Nahuel Colazo, and Melody Tayhana. Since then they have released projects from Funeral, Imaabs and Lechuga Zafiro.

Turbera is out on June 25 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Hacia dentro’

02. ‘Almadura’

03. ‘Un desierto’

04. ‘Lumbre y Madera’

05. ‘Cañadón Muerto’

06. ‘Las heridas’

07. ‘Ruta Azul’

