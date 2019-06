Listen to the foreboding new track now.

Brazilian rapper Linn da Quebrada has teamed up with N.A.A.F.I. mainstay Lao for ‘fake dói’, a foreboding interrogation of the power of love.

The collaboration marks the rapper’s first release of 2019, following the singles ‘Coytada’ and ‘mEnorme’, both of which were released last year.

‘fake doí’ is out now. Check out the cover art below.

