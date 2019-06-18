Tim Hecker, Juliana Huxtable and Nihiloxica announced for Insomnia 2019

A stellar lineup will trek to the Arctic Circle this October.

Insomnia is back for its 18th edition, featuring a host of FACT favorites including Tim Hecker, Juliana Huxtable, Nihiloxica, and Steve Hauschildt.

They will join RAMZi, Bendik Giske, Buttechno and Bamba Pana & Makaveli at the electronic music and arts festival, which takes place in various venues around the Norwegian town of Tromsø from October 24 – 26.

The festival will be hosted in collaboration with a variety of institutions around the city, including DRIV, Tvibit, Tromsø Library, Small Projects, Kurant and Tromsø Art Association.

Early bird passes for Insomnia 2019 are available now. For more information, head over to their website.

