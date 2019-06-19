Lafawndah flamenco dances with her mother in her video for ‘DADDY’

By , Jun 19 2019

Inspired by the films of Carlos Saura.

Lafawndah has co-directed the music video for her track ‘DADDY’, taken from her debut album ANCESTOR BOY. Alongside director Claire Arnold the experimental pop artist has crafted a personal video that sees her connecting with her mother Zohreh via their shared love of flamenco.

“Of all the videos that I’ve made so far, ‘DADDY’ is the most directly personal”, explains Lafawndah. “Probably like most mother-daughter relationships, the link between Zohreh and I has been a complex and dynamic one.”

ANCESTOR BOY is out now. Read our recent cover feature on Lafawndah here.

Read next: LAFAWNDAH Finds Her Language

