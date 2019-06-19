QUALIATIK nurtures their inner turmoil on DISCARNATE

By , Jun 19 2019
QUALIATIK

Photograph by: Kristen Felicetti

David Cronenberg meets H.R. Giger in the music video for single ‘Mother Tongue’.

NYC-based producer, performer, multimedia artist, and engineer QUALIATIK has released their debut EP. DISCARNATE is an exploration of science, metaphysics and psychology, drawn together with sci-fi inflected sound design and intense vocal performances.

Check out the video for lead single ‘Mother Tongue’ below, which features lo-fi body horror in the style of David Cronenberg and H.R. Giger.

DISCARNATE is out now via the artist’s own imprint, Psychoid Devices. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

01. ‘Tiamat’
02. ‘Mother Tongue’
03. ‘Discarnate I’
04. ‘Lotus Birth’
05. ‘Discarnate II’
06. ‘Presage’
07. ‘Reclamation’

