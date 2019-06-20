Cassius producer Philippe Zdar dies in accidental fall

He was 52.

Philippe ‘Zdar’ Cerboneschi, French super producer and one half of seminal house group Cassius, died yesterday (June 19) when he accidently fell through a window in a building in Paris, reports Le Monde.

Cerboneschi began producing in 1988 for French hip-hop artist MC Solaar, alongside Hubert Blanc-Francard, aka Boom Bass, with whom he would go on to found Cassius in 1996. He was also one half of Motorbass, the legendary French house project he created alongside producer Étienne de Crécy.

More recently, Cerboneschi was well known as a producer and engineer, collaborating with artists including Kanye West, Cat Power, Phoenix, Robyn, Chromeo, The Rapture, Franz Ferdinand and, most recently, Hot Chip on their new album A Bath Full Of Ecstasy.

Dreems, Cassius’ follow-up to their 2016 album Ibifornia, is set for release this Friday (June 21).

Shocked by the passing of Philippe Zdar. an incredible career and legacy. His work in the early days with Le Funk Mob and Etienne de Crecy gave French electronic music a gold standard that fulfilled its promise through Cassius, Daft Punk and beyond . RIP to the Motorbass — Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) June 20, 2019

He mixed Needy Girl & Rage for the Euro release of our 1st album. Then he mixed the entire Fancy Footwork album. Then Business Casual. He played a huge role in developing our sound. We’re devastated. RIP Philippe Zdar of Cassius, Motorbass & La Funk Mob, a true musical genius. pic.twitter.com/Y7pNmzREyt — FUNKLORDZ (@Chromeo) June 20, 2019

I woke up to the news that my friend Zdar has passed. I’m shocked. — carl craig (@carlcraignet) June 20, 2019

RIP Philippe Zdar of Cassius. He was one of the first real stars of music I got to spend time with in 2004 at RBMA Rome. Will never forget the impact his conversation had on me and his music still inspires me to this day. What a tragic loss. Heart is with @edbangerrecords — Plastician (@Plastician) June 20, 2019

Awful news about Phillipe Zdar, what an unbelievably lovely man with an incredible legacy. I was mesmerized by this record as a 15 year old https://t.co/H79OZ19Nxq — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) June 20, 2019

I am terribly terribly saddened to wake to the news that Phillips Zdar of cassius has tragically died. I am at a loss for words. Such a sweet man. My deepest condonlences to his friends and family. #rip https://t.co/nhXcjkdiRP — Honey Dijon (@HONEYDIJON) June 20, 2019