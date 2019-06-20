Cassius producer Philippe Zdar dies in accidental fall

Cassius

Photograph by: Foc Kan / Getty Images

He was 52.

Philippe ‘Zdar’ Cerboneschi, French super producer and one half of seminal house group Cassius, died yesterday (June 19) when he accidently fell through a window in a building in Paris, reports Le Monde.

Cerboneschi began producing in 1988 for French hip-hop artist MC Solaar, alongside Hubert Blanc-Francard, aka Boom Bass, with whom he would go on to found Cassius in 1996. He was also one half of Motorbass, the legendary French house project he created alongside producer Étienne de Crécy.

More recently, Cerboneschi was well known as a producer and engineer, collaborating with artists including Kanye West, Cat Power, Phoenix, Robyn, Chromeo, The Rapture, Franz Ferdinand and, most recently, Hot Chip on their new album A Bath Full Of Ecstasy.

Dreems, Cassius’ follow-up to their 2016 album Ibifornia, is set for release this Friday (June 21).

