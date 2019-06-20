Octo Octa and Eris Drew launch new label, T4T LUV NRG

First up is Raving Disco Breaks Vol. 1, a new cassette mixtape from Eris Drew.

Octo Octa and her partner Eris Drew have launched a new record label, T4T LUV NRG. Developed from their much-loved dance parties of the same name, the new imprint will release “limited edition alchemical objects for use in DJing, dancing, kissing and crying”.

First up is Raving Disco Breaks Vol. 1, a new cassette mixtape from Eris Drew. Using ’90s turntablism techniques inspired by Chicago radio DJs, Drew blends old disco records with broken beat, Miami bass and rave tunes to stitch together a destructive summer mix.

A limited run of Raving Disco Breaks Vol. 1 cassettes are available to buy now, with all profits going to Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP), which works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Next up on T4T LUV NRG will be a double 12″ album by Octo Octa, her first since 2017’s Where Are We Going.

Tracklist:

Side A. ‘Good News Boppers!’

Side B. ‘I’ve Got A Story To Tell…’

