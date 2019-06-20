Siavash Amini crafts an ode to the night on new album Serus

The product of insomnia, intoxication and a nervous breakdown.

Iranian composer Siavash Amini will release his new album, Serus, on Lawrence English’s ambient imprint Room40.

Described by the label as “an ode to night; literal and metaphorical”, the album sees Amini employing experimental electronics and post-classical arrangements to explore physical and symbolic conceptions of the night time.

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/serus">Serus by Siavash Amini</a>

Influenced in part by the French philosopher Maurice Blanchot and his theories of the night, the album was a product of what Amini describes as a period of insomnia and intoxication, ultimately resulting in a nervous breakdown.

“This experience”, he explains, “culminating in me spending three days in ICU, gave me pause to think about Blanchot’s words.”

Serus is out on August 2 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Recollection Of The Disappeared’

02. ‘Semblance’

03. ‘All That Remained Pt.1’

04. ‘All That Remained Pt. 2’

