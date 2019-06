Siavash Amini crafts an ode to the night on new album Serus

The product of insomnia, intoxication and a nervous breakdown.

Iranian composer Siavash Amini will release his new album, Serus, on Lawrence English’s ambient imprint Room40.

Described by the label as “an ode to night; literal and metaphorical”, the album sees Amini employing experimental electronics and post-classical arrangements to explore physical and symbolic conceptions of the night time.

Serus by Siavash Amini

Influenced in part by the French philosopher Maurice Blanchot and his theories of the night, the album was a product of what Amini describes as a period of insomnia and intoxication, ultimately resulting in a nervous breakdown.

“This experience”, he explains, “culminating in me spending three days in ICU, gave me pause to think about Blanchot’s words.”

Serus is out on August 2 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Recollection Of The Disappeared’

02. ‘Semblance’

03. ‘All That Remained Pt.1’

04. ‘All That Remained Pt. 2’

Read next: Logos on the classic methods behind his genre-bending club and ambient experiments