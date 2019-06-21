Boards Of Canada to contribute two-hour mix to WXAXRXP broadcast

Unreleased Autechre and a Brian Eno collaboration with Extinction Rebellion will also feature.
NTS and Warp Records have announced the full schedule for WXAXRXP, a three-day broadcast celebrating 30 years of the legendary label.
The label’s entire roster will contribute to the broadcast, including Aphex Twin, who will present his 2012 performance at London’s Barbican Hall, Brian Eno, in collaboration with activist group Extinction Rebellion and Boards of Canada, in their first public appearance since their 2013 album Tomorrow’s Harvest with a “mysterious” two-hour mix.
Other highlights include mixes from Flying Lotus, Lorenzo Senni, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Mira Calix, Danny Brown and Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver, live radio shows from Evian Christ and Squarepusher, an extended piece from Death Grips and unreleased music from Autechre, Kelela, Hudson Mohawke, Mark Pritchard, Bibio, Clark, Plaid, Darkstar and DJ Nigga Fox.
WXAXRXP takes place from today (Friday, June 21) until Sunday, June 23. Check out the full schedule below.
Friday 21st June
12.00 – Mark Pritchard
13.00 – Mount Kimbie
13.25 – Bibio
13.36 – Nightmares on Wax
16.00 – Broadcast
17.00 – kwes.
18.00 – Plaid
19.00 – Aphex Twin
19.30 – Death Grips
20.00 – Oneohtrix Point Never
21.40 – Shayne Oliver / HBA
22.00 – Danny Brown
23.00 – Autechre
Saturday 22nd June
00.00 – John Stanier (Battles)
01.00 – !!!
03.00 – Hassan Rahim
04.00 – Tim Saccenti
06.00 – Ezra Miller
07.00 – Broadcast
08.00 – Clark
09.00 – Paul White
10.00 – Lonelady
12.00 – Kelly Moran
13.00 – Bibio
14.00 – Special Request tribute to LFO
16.20 – Adrian Sherwood
17.00 – Leila
18.00 – Hudson Mohawke
19.30 – Evian Christ
21.00 – Squarepusher
22.00 – Flying Lotus
23.00 – Ryuichi Sakamoto
Sunday 23rd June
00.00 – Ryuichi Sakamoto
00.30 – Mira Calix
02.30 – Bonehead
03.00 – Plaid
04.00 – Rian Treanor
05.00 – Dj Nigga Fox
06.40 – Aphex Twin
08.00 – Kelly Moran
09.00 – Primitive Art
10.00 – Lorenzo Senni
11.35 – Weirdcore
12.35 – Bibio
13.00 – Gonjasufi
14.00 – Winston Hazel (Forgemasters)
15.00 – Gaika
16.00 – Brian Eno w/ Extinction Rebellion
17.00 – Chris Taylor (Grizzly Bear)
18.45 – Darkstar
20.00 – Kelela
21.00 – Boards of Canada
23.00 – Autechre
