Boards Of Canada to contribute two-hour mix to WXAXRXP broadcast

Unreleased Autechre and a Brian Eno collaboration with Extinction Rebellion will also feature.

NTS and Warp Records have announced the full schedule for WXAXRXP, a three-day broadcast celebrating 30 years of the legendary label.

The label’s entire roster will contribute to the broadcast, including Aphex Twin, who will present his 2012 performance at London’s Barbican Hall, Brian Eno, in collaboration with activist group Extinction Rebellion and Boards of Canada, in their first public appearance since their 2013 album Tomorrow’s Harvest with a “mysterious” two-hour mix.

Other highlights include mixes from Flying Lotus, Lorenzo Senni, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Mira Calix, Danny Brown and Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver, live radio shows from Evian Christ and Squarepusher, an extended piece from Death Grips and unreleased music from Autechre, Kelela, Hudson Mohawke, Mark Pritchard, Bibio, Clark, Plaid, Darkstar and DJ Nigga Fox.

WXAXRXP takes place from today (Friday, June 21) until Sunday, June 23. Check out the full schedule below.

Friday 21st June

12.00 – Mark Pritchard

13.00 – Mount Kimbie

13.25 – Bibio

13.36 – Nightmares on Wax

16.00 – Broadcast

17.00 – kwes.

18.00 – Plaid

19.00 – Aphex Twin

19.30 – Death Grips

20.00 – Oneohtrix Point Never

21.40 – Shayne Oliver / HBA

22.00 – Danny Brown

23.00 – Autechre

Saturday 22nd June

00.00 – John Stanier (Battles)

01.00 – !!!

03.00 – Hassan Rahim

04.00 – Tim Saccenti

06.00 – Ezra Miller

07.00 – Broadcast

08.00 – Clark

09.00 – Paul White

10.00 – Lonelady

12.00 – Kelly Moran

13.00 – Bibio

14.00 – Special Request tribute to LFO

16.20 – Adrian Sherwood

17.00 – Leila

18.00 – Hudson Mohawke

19.30 – Evian Christ

21.00 – Squarepusher

22.00 – Flying Lotus

23.00 – Ryuichi Sakamoto

Sunday 23rd June

00.00 – Ryuichi Sakamoto

00.30 – Mira Calix

02.30 – Bonehead

03.00 – Plaid

04.00 – Rian Treanor

05.00 – Dj Nigga Fox

06.40 – Aphex Twin

08.00 – Kelly Moran

09.00 – Primitive Art

10.00 – Lorenzo Senni

11.35 – Weirdcore

12.35 – Bibio

13.00 – Gonjasufi

14.00 – Winston Hazel (Forgemasters)

15.00 – Gaika

16.00 – Brian Eno w/ Extinction Rebellion

17.00 – Chris Taylor (Grizzly Bear)

18.45 – Darkstar

20.00 – Kelela

21.00 – Boards of Canada

23.00 – Autechre

Read next: The 50 best Aphex Twin tracks of all time