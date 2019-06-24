Solange soundtracks Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week

The final collection from designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim.

Solange provided the soundtrack to Kenzo’s Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

Marking the final collection from designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, Solange opened the womenswear segment of the show with ‘I’m A Witness’, the final song on her excellent album When I Get Home.

When I Get Home was featured in our list of the best albums of the year so far.

