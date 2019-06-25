Barker teases new album Utility with vinyl-only white label on Ostgut Ton

Barker’s eagerly anticipated solo album is out this summer.

Leisure System resident Barker is releasing a vinyl-only white label on Ostgut Ton this week, ahead of a new solo album called Utility.

Utility is out in “late summer” and follows last year’s Debiasing EP, whose euphoric, kick drum-free techno gained it a slot in FACT’s favorite records of 2018. The white label lands this Friday (June 28) with three new tracks.

Listen to clips over at the Kompakt store and pre-order the record from Bandcamp. While you’re waiting for the record to arrive, enjoy a live version of last year’s ‘Look How Hard I’ve Tried’ below.

Read next: Logos on the classic methods behind his genre-bending club and ambient experiments