His first release since last year’s exceptional soil.

serpentwithfeet has teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign for his new single ‘Receipts’.

The track, which the vocalist describes as “a snapshot of two brothers rhapsodizing about unforeseen romance”, is his first new music since last year’s soil, which featured in our list of the very best albums of 2018.

‘Receipts’ is out now via Secretly Canadian and Tri Angle Records.

