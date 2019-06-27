All proceeds will go to City Plaza Hotel, a squat for refugees in the centre of Athens.

Mira Calix, Lucrecia Dalt, Mark Fell, Jim O’Rourke, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, Black To Comm, Leyland Kirby, Lawrence English and many more have contributed to CRXSSINGS, a collaborative fundraiser compilation featuring 34 tracks from 17 duos.

All proceeds from the compilation will go to City Plaza Hotel, a squat for migrants and refugees in the centre of Athens that provides refuge for those fleeing economic, environmental, political and military disasters in their home countries.

<a href="http://crxssings.bandcamp.com/album/crxssings-fundraiser-for-city-plaza">CRXSSINGS (fundraiser for City Plaza) by various artists</a>

“This compilation in no way claims to represent the voices of refugees and migrants, nor does it represent the scores of incredible musicians from the Middle East, North Africa or Central America whose communities are being disrupted by mass migration”, explain compilers Rutger Zuydervelt and Gabriel Saloman.

“Rather, the artists participating in this compilation recognize that their lives and art have benefitted from the relative ease with which they are able to move across borders, performing for international audiences and developing relationships across cultures.”

CRXSSINGS will be available from July 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Shelly Knotts x Jan St. Werner – ‘Raft’

02. Ipek Gorgun x Mira Calix – ‘Knightscope K5 (Remix)’

03. Mira Calix x Ipek Gorgun – ‘Fortuna (Redux)’

04. Aaron Dilloway x Lucrecia Dalt – ‘Labyrinths & Yachts’

05. Lucrecia Dalt x Aaron Dilloway – ‘Dragon Loops’

06. Laura Luna Castillo x Leyland Kirby – ‘Stage 4 Confusion Flashback’

07. Leyland Kirby x Laura Luna Castillo – ‘Bliss and Loss’

08. France Jobin x Anne Guthrie – ‘m (Outdoor Version)’

09. Anne Guthrie x France Jobin – ‘Bellona (Remix)’

10. Mads Emil Nielsen x Jan Jelinek – ‘Framework 10 (Remix)’

11. Jan Jelinek x Mads Emil Nielsen – ‘Zwischen/Marcel Duchamp (Remix)’

12. Alessandro Bosetti x Yannis Kyriakides – ‘Airing’

13. Yannis Kyriakides x Alessandro Bosetti – ‘Habillage’

14. Seth Graham x Yves De Mey – ‘Auto-Harmony Version’

15. Yves De Mey x Seth Graham – ‘Mika (Remix)’

16. Jefre Cantu-Ledesma x Le Révélateur – ‘In Summer (Out Remix)’

17. Le Révélateur x Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – ‘Hyper (Remix)’

18. Mark Fell x Jim O’Rourke – ‘untitled’

19. Jim O’Rourke x Mark Fell – ‘untitled’

20. Christina Vantzou x Jasmine Guffond – ‘Not to Decide is to Decide (Remixture)’

21. Jasmine Guffond x Christina Vantzou – ‘RR Variation (Remix)’

22. Kreng x Celer – ‘Wormhole (Remix)’

23. Celer x Kreng – ‘MM Strings (Remix)’

24. Bjarni Gunnarsson x BJ Nilsen – ‘Aperture (Remix)’

25. BJ Nilsen x Bjarni Gunnarsson – ‘Beam Finder (Rework)’

26. Jerusalem In My Heart x Black To Comm – ‘Thahab, Mish Roujou’, Thabab (Remix)’

27. Black To Comm x Jerusalem In My Heart – ‘Double Happiness in Temporal Decoy (Remix)’

28. Klara Lewis x Lawrence English – ‘Once (Again)’

29. Lawrence English x Klara Lewis – ‘…And Clouds for Company (Remix)’

30. Gabriel Saloman x Machinefabriek – ‘What Belongs to Love (Remix)’

31. Machinefabriek x Gabriel Saloman – ‘Dwaal (Remix)’

32. BEAST x Chuck Johnson – ‘Color Feel (Remix)’

33. Chuck Johnson x Koen Holtkamp – ‘Labradorite Eye (Remix)’

34. Jan St. Werner x Shelly Knotts – ‘Rift’

