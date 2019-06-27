Merzbow returns to Room40 with new album, Noise Mass

A revised and updated version of his 1994 album Hole.

Room40 has announced the release of new material from the Japanese noise giant Merzbow.

Noise Mass is a revised and updated version of his 1994 album Hole and marks a period in the early ’90s (around the time of classic albums Venereology and Pulse Demon) during which Akita was focused on developing Merzbow from a studio project into a more performative undertaking.

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/noise-mass">Noise Mass by Merzbow</a>

The album will be released alongside a 28-page book charting the development of Merzbow from 1979 to the present day, featuring exclusive photos and a career-spanning interview with Akita.

Merzbow will also be the guest of honour at Room40’s annual Open Frame festival, which takes place this weekend (June 28 – 30) at Carriageworks, Sydney.

Noise Mass arrives on July 12 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Voicematrix Pt.1’

02. ‘Noisematrix Pt.1’

03. ‘Noisematrix Pt.2’

04. ‘Kraft-Ebings Dick’

05. ‘Voicematrix Pt.2’

